LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates Pitcher Paul Skenes Confirm Their Relationship

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have officially confirmed their relationship after months of speculation. Skenes recently publicly acknowledged that he is dating Dunne, making them one of the most talked-about couples in recent months.

Olivia Dunne, known for her achievements in college sports, has become a prominent figure in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) environment. According to On3, she has a NIL valuation of $3.3 million, ranking her at No. 3 on the NIL 100 rankings.

Recently, the couple attended a football game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers, which garnered attention from fans and media alike. Dunne shared video clips and pictures of herself at the game on her popular Instagram account stories.

Paul Skenes, who previously played for the United States Air Force Academy, met Dunne through a roommate when they were both student-athletes at LSU. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Skenes spoke about the challenges of dating someone with Dunne’s level of fame.

Skenes expressed his frustration with the constant attention they receive in public, stating, “If one of us went out in Baton Rouge ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.” He also mentioned his desire for Dunne to be able to enjoy a baseball game without the added pressure.

The couple also discussed the impact of social media on their relationship. Skenes admitted that he is not very active on social media, while Dunne is more involved. He emphasized the negative effects of online negativity and offered advice to Dunne on how to handle it.

Overall, Dunne and Skenes have a unique dynamic as they navigate their careers in sports and their relationship in the public eye. They recognize the challenges they face but remain committed to supporting each other.

