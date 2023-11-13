Olivia Dunne Celebrates Her Family’s Stunning Good Looks

LSU gymnast and popular social media influencer Olivia Dunne recently took to TikTok to share where she gets her striking good looks from. In a series of adorable photos, she showcased her mom, Katherine Dunne, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her famous daughter.

The first photo featured Katherine on her own with the caption, “I look just like my mommy.” The following two pictures showed Olivia and her mom side-by-side, highlighting their almost identical features against the backdrop of sun-soaked beach images.

Fans quickly took notice, with one commenting, “ur mom is GORGEOUS.” Olivia lovingly responded stating that her mom is, without a doubt, the GOAT (greatest of all time). Another comment referred to them as “2 queens,” affirming their beauty and bond as mother and daughter.

While Olivia has occasionally shared pictures with her mom on Instagram, this TikTok video provided a more intimate glimpse into their relationship, delighting her vast 7.8 million followers. It seems that good looks run in the family, as Kat Dunne has amassed over 6,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posts pictures of their loving family. Olivia’s sister, Julz Dunne, has also found social media success, with over 100,000 followers combined across Instagram and TikTok.

Although Olivia has had the opportunity to rub shoulders with numerous celebrities, such as Shaquille O’Neal and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who happens to be the No. 1 MLB draft pick, this heartfelt post showcasing her family roots continues to resonate with authenticity and adoration.

