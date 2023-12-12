Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes: A Promising Year Ahead

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes have emerged as a power couple in the world of sports. With their individual successes and their relationship making headlines, they have a promising year ahead.

2023 has been quite a significant year for Olivia Dunne. As one of America’s biggest social media stars, her influence and fame have grown exponentially. She has garnered millions of views on her content, earning her comparisons to pop culture icons such as Zendaya and Cara Delavigne. However, a recent TikTok video revealed an unexpected addition to the list of Dunne’s look-alikes – British actress Emilia Clarke. Though sixteen years older than Dunne, Clarke’s affable persona and her role on HBO’s Game of Thrones have drawn comparisons to the young social media star.

In addition to her growing fame, Olivia Dunne has been making headlines for her high earnings as a college athlete. Thanks to a 2021 NCAA rule change, Dunne has been able to capitalize on her name, image, and likeness, earning a substantial amount of money from a single social media post alone. This is a testament to her rising status and the changing landscape of college sports.

Furthermore, Dunne’s relationship with Paul Skenes, a top MLB draft pick, has also been under the spotlight. Skenes confirmed the rumors of their relationship, adding another layer of interest and excitement to their individual careers. With Skenes being selected the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Entry Draft and Dunne set to receive her LSU degree in communications, 2024 holds great promise for both of them.

As Dunne and Skenes prepare for what lies ahead, there is no doubt that they have a unique journey ahead of them. With their combined talents, accomplishments, and increasing popularity, 2024 will be an exciting year to watch as they continue to make waves in their respective fields.