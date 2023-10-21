LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Shares Love for Dogs in TikTok Videos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne has been capturing hearts with her love for canines, as seen in her latest TikTok videos. Dunne, who is known for her skills on the gymnastics floor, recently introduced her new puppy, Roux, to her fans in a popular TikTok video.

In her latest video, Dunne showcases even more affection for Roux. As the most-followed NCAA athlete in the US, she shares a voiceover that portrays how a dog owner would expect a stranger to react upon seeing their pet. The video features an adorable Roux in Olivia’s hands, trying to appear watchful.

Fans were thrilled Dunne’s latest video and couldn’t help but comment on her post, expressing their love for the puppy. It is evident that Dunne’s passion for dogs resonates with her supporters.

While Olivia Dunne may not be compared to the likes of Simone Biles, she excels in various aspects of her life. As a world-class gymnast and a social media influencer, she now showcases her pro-dog stance, gaining unanimous support from her followers.

Dunne competes in women’s gymnastics for the LSU Tigers and has previously represented the USA national team. In 2022, she became the highest-paid female college athlete. Alongside her athletic achievements, Dunne is also an advocate for activism.

As Dunne navigates her education, social life, and training routines, she serves as a role model for organizational skills and time management. By actively sharing content on Instagram and TikTok, her fans can look forward to more adorable videos featuring Roux, who has quickly stolen the spotlight.

