LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Expresses Concerns About TikTok Shadow Ban

Olivia Dunne, the popular gymnast from LSU, has recently seen a significant drop in views on TikTok, leading her to suspect that she may have been shadow-banned the app. With over 7.8 million followers, Dunne’s videos usually accumulate several million views each. However, in the month of December, her content has struggled to reach the million mark and has received less engagement than usual. Her last five videos have all received less than one million views, prompting her to question why she might be shadow-banned.

The LSU star expressed her concerns commenting, “Why am I shadow banned,” on one of her videos. Other TikTok users also voiced their suspicions, with one user stating that Dunne’s posts no longer appeared on their For You Page. Another comment suggested that this was happening to many creators and that it was just a normal occurrence on TikTok.

Dunne’s recent videos have featured her boyfriend, former LSU star pitcher Paul Skenes. The couple has been seen exploring New York City and enjoying a romantic helicopter ride over the city. Dunne has previously mentioned the importance of keeping certain aspects of her life private as she manages her growing fame.

While dealing with the challenges of fame and balancing her personal and professional life, Dunne has emphasized the importance of finding mental balance. She believes that compartmentalizing things mentally is crucial for maintaining good mental health.

Although Dunne and Skenes try to keep their relationship private, they have inadvertently become a topic of speculation due to their public appearances together. Skenes confirmed their relationship in August after fans started speculating based on social media hints.

As Dunne navigates her burgeoning fame and continues to create content on TikTok, she remains optimistic about finding a balance that allows her to share her life with her followers while also maintaining her privacy.