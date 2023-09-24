LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Partners with Accelerator Energy Drink

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has teamed up with Accelerator energy drink in a new partnership. Dunne, 20, shared a TikTok video on Friday to promote the beverage while showcasing her dance moves to Justin Bieber’s “Maria”. In the video, Dunne can be seen wearing a retro-inspired outfit, complete with a tight blue spaghetti strap shirt, pink pajama pants, and red sunglasses reminiscent of the early 2000s.

Dunne’s dance moves in the video included sliding on wooden floors with socks, reminiscent of Tom Cruise in the iconic film “Risky Business” from 1983. In the caption of her TikTok post, she expressed her crush on Accelerator energy drink.

According to a previous interview with The New York Post, Dunne revealed that her decision to partner with Accelerator was inspired other top-tier athletes such as Travis Kelce and Aaron Judge. She mentioned that seeing these athletes use and endorse the product made her interested in joining them.

Dunne’s partnership with Accelerator energy drink is just one of the many deals and partnerships she has secured since the implementation of NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rules. It has been reported that she is making over seven figures from these deals, and collaborations like the one with Accelerator are only further increasing her earnings.

Aside from her flourishing endorsement partnerships, Dunne is also currently dating an MLB player, adding to her growing presence in both the sports and entertainment worlds.

Sources: The New York Post