Olivia Dunne Prepares for NCAA Gymnastics Championship

Olivia Dunne, the highly popular NCAA athlete, is gearing up for the upcoming NCAA gymnastics event and recently made a special announcement on Instagram. While wishing everyone happy holidays, Dunne also unveiled a new partnership that has got her fans excited.

The athlete-turned-celebrity shared a series of stories on Instagram, where she was seen posing with a bear as an animated character. This showcased Dunne’s new partnership with Jensen’s multivitamin gummies. In another story, she appeared in her real-life image, holding a pack of Jensen’s gummies.

As the NCAA gymnastics event approaches, Dunne and her team, the LSU Tigers, are preparing for their first formal competition match against Ohio State University on January 5. The team had an impressive performance in the 2023 NCAA Championship Final, finishing fourth nationally with a total score of 197.525.

Dunne, known for her incredible skills and captivating performances, is set to compete as a senior in the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship. This event will take place in Fort Worth, TX, and will feature top athletes from colleges across the country.

Apart from her gymnastics career, Dunne has also been making waves off the mat. With the introduction of the new NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) policy the NCAA in 2021, student-athletes like Dunne can now accept sponsorship deals. This has propelled Dunne’s earnings, and her net worth is projected to be in the range of $2.3 million.

As Dunne continues to inspire and entertain her fans on and off the mat, the anticipation for the upcoming NCAA gymnastics event is growing. With her dedication, talent, and new partnership, Dunne is ready to make a splash in the competition and showcase her skills to a global audience.

Source:

Sportskeeda (modified)