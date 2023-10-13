The Gravity-Defying Talents of Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast and social media sensation, continues to captivate audiences with her incredible skills and viral TikTok posts. In her most recent video, Dunne showcases her flexibility and strength effortlessly performing a handstand while simultaneously executing a split. Despite a slight deduction on the landing, Dunne flashes a smile to the camera, displaying her unwavering confidence and determination.

As Dunne enters her final year with the LSU Tigers squad, she has already achieved remarkable success in the world of gymnastics. Standing at 5-foot-6, the star athlete from Hillsdale, New Jersey recorded a season-high score of 9.850 on bars during the SEC Championships in 2023, contributing to the Tigers’ fourth-place finish in the NCAAs.

Off the mat, Dunne recently celebrated her 21st birthday and received a special tribute from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Having made her debut as a model for the publication last year, Dunne is no stranger to the world of fashion and media. With an impressive following of 7.8 million on TikTok and 4.5 million on Instagram, Dunne has become an influential figure and has secured lucrative partnerships with brands such as Vuori, American Eagle Outfitters, Motorola, Omaha Productions, ESPN, Forever 21, and Grubhub.

Interestingly, Dunne is believed to be the NCAA’s highest-earning athlete, with a valuation of $3.2 million under NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) agreements, according to On3 Sports. Her success both on and off the mat is a testament to her dedication and passion for not only gymnastics but also for advocating for strong, independent women who can excel in multiple domains simultaneously.

In her own words, Dunne wants to inspire others that “you can have the best of both worlds” pursuing athletics, education, and modeling, while also being a strong and independent woman. With her limitless potential and unwavering drive, Dunne serves as a role model for aspiring gymnasts and individuals pursuing their dreams in various fields.

