LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates Prospect Paul Skenes Make Relationship Instagram Official

The relationship between LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes has finally been made Instagram official. After months of speculation and whispers, Skenes shared a photo of himself with Dunne during LSU’s win over Arkansas, confirming their relationship.

This is the first public photo of the couple since they started dating, and it has garnered a lot of attention, with nearly 110,000 likes as of publication. Both Dunne and Skenes have had impressive achievements in their respective fields. Skenes was the top pick in the MLB draft, while Dunne is considered the most famous female college athlete in America.

Dunne’s success doesn’t stop there. She has been making headlines for various reasons, including her domination in gymnastics, her controversial comments in an interview with the New York Times, and her appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her social media presence has also been on fire, with a consistently engaged following.

It’s safe to say that the popularity of Skenes’ post was largely due to Dunne’s presence and her “mid-season form.” Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Dunne to make her own Instagram official post, which is expected to happen soon.

