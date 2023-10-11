Olivia Dunne Goes Viral with Patriotic TikTok Video

Olivia Dunne, the talented LSU gymnast, is making waves on TikTok once again with her latest video. In the video, Dunne can be seen dancing while wearing an Air Force hoodie and the caption, “My pronouns are USA!” This viral TikTok has garnered over 500,000 views in less than 12 hours, showcasing Dunne’s ability to consistently produce engaging content.

Dunne’s online presence is unparalleled among college athletes, boasting an impressive following of 12.2 million across TikTok and Instagram. This massive audience is a testament to her ability to captivate viewers with her unique content.

What sets Dunne apart is her willingness to represent the Air Force in her videos, demonstrating her patriotism and support for the military. At a time when some may shy away from celebrating American pride, Dunne proudly wears an Air Force hoodie, showcasing her appreciation for the Armed Forces.

By incorporating patriotic elements into her TikTok game, Dunne has found a way to connect with her audience on a deeper level. Despite any controversies surrounding previous military tributes, she remains unapologetic in her support for the Air Force.

This latest TikTok video is a testament to Dunne’s unwavering commitment to delivering engaging and viral content. As she continues to showcase her skills as a gymnast, her influence online is unmatched, solidifying her place as a force to be reckoned with in the world of social media.

Sources:

– OutKick article

– Photos Alex Goodlett/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, and Theo Wargo/WireImage.