LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne Reveals Her Celebrity Crushes

In an exclusive interview, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne let fans in on a little secret – her celebrity crushes. While her answers may not have pleased Leonardo DiCaprio, Dunne made it clear that she has different tastes when it comes to Hollywood heartthrobs.

When asked about her favorite actors, Dunne didn’t hesitate to mention Brad Pitt as one of her top choices. “I’ve always been a fan of Brad Pitt’s work, and I find his performances captivating,” she said. “There’s just something about his on-screen presence that draws me in.”

But Dunne’s admiration doesn’t stop at actors. She also confessed to having a crush on supermodel Gisele Bundchen. “Gisele is not only beautiful, but she’s also a strong and inspiring woman,” Dunne gushed. “I admire her successful modeling career and her dedication to philanthropy.”

While some may find it surprising that an accomplished athlete like Dunne has celebrity crushes, it’s important to remember that even athletes can have their own personal interests and preferences outside of their sport. Dunne is a talented gymnast who has achieved great success at LSU, but she also has a softer side that appreciates the entertainment industry.

With her surprising celebrity crushes, Dunne adds a touch of glamour to the world of gymnastics. It’s refreshing to see an athlete who is not only dedicated to her sport but can also appreciate the talents and achievements of others in different fields.