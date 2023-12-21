Olivia Dunne: From Gymnast to Social Media Phenomenon

Olivia Dunne’s rise to stardom has been nothing short of remarkable. As a talented gymnast and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, she has captured the attention of fans both on and off the mat. However, Dunne recently revealed that she believes her content on TikTok is being “shadow banned,” leading to a decline in her viewership and reach on the platform.

Shadow banning, the act of limiting an account’s visibility without notifying the user, is a practice that remains shrouded in mystery. While the exact criteria for shadow bans are unknown, Dunne’s substantial decrease in TikTok views suggests that her claims may hold some weight.

But it’s not just Dunne’s athletic prowess that has catapulted her to fame. Leveraging the power of social media, she has masterfully crafted a personal brand that extends far beyond the world of gymnastics. With over 7.7 million followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram, Dunne has amassed a significant online following.

Her massive online presence has brought her incredible financial success as well. Sponsored posts on TikTok can earn her up to $7,400 per video, while her sponsored Instagram posts can bring in a staggering $43,200. In fact, Dunne even disclosed that she once secured a single-post sponsorship deal worth $500,000.

It’s clear that Dunne’s meteoric rise to stardom is not solely due to her athletic achievements. By capitalizing on the cultural shift towards social media dominance, she has positioned herself as a top-tier influencer, reaping the rewards that come with such status.

While the claims of shadow banning on TikTok may be concerning for Dunne, there’s no denying the impact she has made in the digital world. With her brand continuing to thrive, it’s safe to say that Olivia Dunne’s star will continue to shine brightly for years to come.