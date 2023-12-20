Olivia Dunne Faces Social Media Troubles

Olivia Dunne, the famous LSU star and social media influencer, is experiencing a significant decline in viewership on TikTok. With a massive following of 7.8 million, her recent videos have failed to reach the million views mark, raising suspicions of being shadow banned on the platform.

Shadow banning is a common issue on social media sites, where the reach of an account’s content is heavily restricted without their knowledge. While it’s impossible to determine if Dunne is truly shadow banned, the sudden drop in viewership suggests that something is amiss.

Previously, every video Dunne posted received millions of views, with some surpassing the two million mark. However, her last four videos have struggled to gain traction, and her overall viewership has taken a heavy decline.

The question arises: Is someone behind the scenes at TikTok targeting Dunne? It’s not uncommon for successful female athletes to face challenges and backlash, and this situation raises concerns about potential bias or discrimination within the platform.

Considering TikTok’s Chinese ownership, some may even speculate whether there are political motivations behind the decline in Dunne’s viewership. With ongoing controversies surrounding TikTok and discussions about its ban in the United States, the situation calls for further investigation.

While it may seem extreme to suggest involving the CIA and FBI in this matter, it highlights the importance of addressing potential unfair practices within social media platforms. It also adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the influence and control these platforms have over public opinion and individuals’ livelihoods.

Regardless of the motivations behind Dunne’s decline in viewership, the situation highlights the challenges faced content creators and athletes in the social media world. It serves as a reminder that even the most popular individuals can encounter difficulties and uncertainties in their digital careers.

In the end, the true impact of TikTok’s algorithm on Dunne’s viewership remains unknown. However, the incident sheds light on the complicated dynamics between social media platforms and their users, calling for a deeper understanding and transparency in their practices.