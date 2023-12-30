Talented Gymnast Olivia Dunne Makes Waves with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot

In a surprising twist, gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne has made headlines yet again, this time for her involvement in a swimsuit shoot for Sports Illustrated. Known for her incredible skills and savvy marketing, Dunne has amassed a massive following on social media, solidifying her status as one of the most popular athletes in the United States.

Dunne, a 21-year-old LSU gymnast, will be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue for the second time as an official rookie. Her return coincides with the magazine’s 60th anniversary, set to be released in the spring of 2024. The announcement of her participation was made in November 2023, causing a buzz among fans and followers.

Reflecting on her upcoming shoot, Dunne expressed her excitement, stating, “Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed. It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.” Her genuine enthusiasm resonates with fans who have been captivated her story.

Dunne also credits her previous Sports Illustrated shoot in Puerto Rico for opening new doors in the modeling and media world. “Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world,” she revealed. “I announced at the ESPYs, I worked with new magazine brands, and it’s just been really cool.”

As she embarks on her latest adventure, Dunne has been documenting her experiences in Portugal on TikTok. Sharing snippets of her shoot, she captioned one video, which has garnered over 1 million views, “a dream shooting for @SISwimsuit.” Fans eagerly await the release of the 60th-anniversary issue to witness Dunne’s captivating presence once again.

While Dunne continues to dominate the gymnastics world, her foray into the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue proves her versatility and ability to excel in various arenas. With each new opportunity, she solidifies her status as a rising star and a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the gymnastics mat.