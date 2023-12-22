Olivia Dunne Shows Off New York City Adventures with Boyfriend

Summary: Social media influencer Olivia Dunne takes to TikTok to share her adventures in New York City with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes. The couple creates a fun video together, showcasing their playful chemistry. Dunne’s 7.8 million TikTok fans get a glimpse of their trip, adding to the growing popularity of the NCAA star.

In the fast-paced world of social media, Olivia Dunne continues to capture the attention of her millions of followers. This time, the LSU gymnast is giving her fans a peek into her holiday season in the iconic city of New York. Joined her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a professional baseball player, Dunne shows off their adventures in a light-hearted TikTok video.

Gone are the days of simply sharing photos with her boyfriend; Dunne now takes her relationship with Skenes to the next level introducing him to her TikTok audience. The couple’s video is filled with playful banter as they lip-sync along to a trending audio. Dunne’s stylish black puffer coat and sunglasses complement Skenes’ cool and casual look.

The 21-year-old influencer knows how to keep her audience engaged. With her fresh and minimal glam look, Dunne effortlessly shines in the video. Her followers eagerly await every post, commenting on her beauty and expressing their admiration for the couple. The love story between Dunne and Skenes began in college and has only grown since then.

As Dunne and Skenes explore the enchanting city during the holiday season, they create memories that they will cherish forever. From taking romantic strolls in Central Park to enjoying delicious meals at trendy restaurants, the couple is truly living their best lives.

Followers of Olivia Dunne are captivated her glamorous lifestyle and the glimpses she shares on social media. With each post, she continues to inspire her fans, proving that dreams can come true. Dunne’s adventures in New York City are just the latest chapter in her thrilling journey, and her followers can’t wait to see what she does next.