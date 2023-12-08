LSU Gymnast Balances School and Success

Summary: LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has been able to profit from the Name, Image & Likeness legislation, announced a break from TikTok during Finals Week to prioritize her studies. Despite her million-dollar earnings and remote class attendance for safety, Dunne remains dedicated to her education.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is proving that even multi-millionaire college students have academic responsibilities to attend to. Thanks to the Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) legislation, Dunne has made millions during her college career. However, she recognizes the importance of staying eligible for NCAA athletics, which requires her to take classes, perform well, and pass tests.

To demonstrate her commitment, Dunne announced a hiatus from TikTok for Finals Week at LSU. It is crucial for her to prioritize her studies to maintain her eligibility and continue receiving NIL earnings. “Back to slaying soon,” Dunne assured her fans, emphasizing that her focus on academics is only temporary.

While Dunne is known for attending remote classes due to safety concerns, she remains dedicated to her education. In an interview with Elle magazine, she revealed her intention to be cautious and maintain privacy regarding her daily schedule and location. Despite her financial success and potential for earning millions more, Dunne takes her schooling seriously.

As an interdisciplinary studies major, Dunne combines communications, sociology, and leadership into her coursework. Her commitment to academics is evident through her placement on the LSU academic honor roll, showcasing her exceptional performance in her classes.

With finals concluding on the LSU campus and an upcoming gymnastics exhibition in Baton Rouge, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Dunne take a well-deserved break. After a long semester of diligent studying, she may even venture beyond Baton Rouge for a change of scenery in the following days.