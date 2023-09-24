Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes: Going Official

Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have been rumored to be in a relationship for several months, and it seems that they are finally ready to make it official. Dunne has been seen at some of Skenes’ minor league games, and she has also shown her support for him on social media, leading fans to believe that they are a couple.

However, there had been no official confirmation about the status of their relationship until now. During LSU’s football game against Arkansas, Dunne and Skenes posed for a photo together in the stands. Skenes captioned the photo with “Back in the boot!”, to which Dunne replied with a heart emoji, signifying their affection for each other.

Before the game, Dunne shared a selfie with her followers, expressing her excitement for the game as she donned a yellow mini dress and white cowboy boots.

Skenes recently spoke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about their relationship, revealing that it can sometimes be challenging due to the attention they receive. He mentioned that people often approach them for pictures and autographs when they go out together. However, he appreciates that Dunne understands this aspect of his life and hopes that she can enjoy going to baseball games without distractions in the future.

This public display of affection and their open acknowledgment of being together finally confirms what many fans had suspected for some time. It remains to be seen how their relationship will progress as Skenes continues to advance in his baseball career, but for now, they are enjoying their time together.

