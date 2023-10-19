Olivia Dunne’s TikTok Gatecrashed Boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the Louisiana State Tigers, recently posted a TikTok video featuring her new puppy, Roux. However, the video was slightly interrupted when her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes, was spotted scurrying out of the shot.

Dunne and Skenes went public with their relationship in September, after months of speculation. Skenes, who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates as the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft, met Dunne at Louisiana State while helping the Tigers baseball team win the national championship last season.

In the TikTok video, Dunne introduced Roux to her 12 million online fans, expressing her love for her new furry friend. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice Skenes lurking in the background as the video began.

Fans commented on Skenes’ appearance, with some finding humor in his brief cameo. Despite Dunne being the focus of the video, some fans were more interested in seeing Skenes. It seems that Skenes has become a popular figure among Dunne’s fan base.

Aside from her social media presence, Dunne is also a successful college athlete. She is entering her senior year at LSU and is considered one of the most lucrative college athletes in the country. It is estimated that she earns over $3 million annually through NIL deals.

Dunne has used her platform to speak out about the importance of standing up for oneself and not letting negativity deter success. As a gymnast, she faces criticism and judgment about her appearance, but she remains focused on her goals and inspiring others in the process.

Source: The US Sun