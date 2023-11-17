Olivia Dunne: Carrying Forward Kim Kardashian’s Legacy

Olivia Dunne, a rising social media star in her own right, has once again captured the attention of her audience with her latest viral TikTok video. In this creative and engaging content piece, Dunne pays homage to the iconic Kim Kardashian, taking viewers on a virtual tour of the LSU gymnastics facility, MTV Cribs style.

Dunne skillfully lip-syncs to the audio of Kardashian’s memorable appearance on Cribs back in 2007. As she wanders through the LSU locker room, Dunne humorously mimics Kardashian’s lines, adding her own playful twist to the performance.

What’s fascinating is the parallel between Dunne and Kardashian’s social media journeys. Despite belonging to different generations, both women have utilized social media to establish themselves as influential entertainment brands. While Kardashian boasts a massive following with 8.9 million Instagram followers, Dunne is not far behind with 7.8 million TikTok followers. In terms of engagement, Dunne has even surpassed Kardashian, accumulating over 400 million likes on TikTok compared to Kardashian’s 59 million.

This discrepancy in engagement can be attributed to Dunne’s ability to captivate her audience through unique and innovative content, such as this video. By incorporating a clip from Kardashian’s television appearance, Dunne demonstrates how they both possess a keen understanding of the digital world and its power.

