Olivia Dunne Wows Fans with Impressive Gymnastics Skills

In a recent TikTok video, Olivia Dunne, the celebrated LSU gymnast, showcased her incredible talent on the uneven bars during a training session. The clip has since garnered over one million views on the platform, leaving many of Dunne’s 7.8 million followers in awe. People were amazed and left comments expressing their wonder at how Dunne could perform such remarkable tricks.

Dunne, who is currently in her senior year at LSU, is working hard with her teammates to perfect their craft, even though the gymnastics season won’t begin until early next year. She recently shared a video of herself on the balance beam, which has also been viewed over one million times. She captioned the post, “Senior szn…last one best one.”

While her gymnastics career demands dedication and hard work, Dunne also finds time for leisure activities. She has been supporting the LSU football team on game days and was even spotted attending a September game with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, a Pittsburgh Pirates prospect. Skenes, who was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, posted a photo of the two of them on his Instagram page, receiving a sweet comment from Dunne expressing her love.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes discussed how their relationship has grown stronger despite the challenges of being in the spotlight. He mentioned the difficulties of going out in public as a famous couple, with fans constantly approaching them for pictures and autographs. Despite the intrusion, Skenes appreciates that Dunne understands what it’s like and hopes to offer her a chance to simply enjoy a baseball game without any distractions.

Olivia Dunne has become the NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, with an NIL valuation of $3.2 million, according to On3 Sports. Her talent, dedication, and growing popularity are a testament to her incredible gymnastics skills and her ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

