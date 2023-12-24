Engagement Issues on TikTok: Olivia Dunne Seeks Answers

Recent statistics have revealed a significant decline in engagement on TikTok for LSU gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne. Her viewership numbers have dropped in the past weeks, with her last four videos failing to reach the million-view mark, which was once a minimum for her posts. Concerned about this sudden change, Dunne took to one of her videos to question why she felt “shadow banned.”

It remains uncertain whether Dunne has been deliberately targeted the platform or if she has been affected wider algorithmic adjustments. Interestingly, earlier this year, Dunne’s TikTok account mysteriously disappeared for a brief period, accompanied other baffling activity. She later attributed this event to a glitch, stating that she was unsure about the current issues with her account.

Last month, in an interview with People, Dunne opened up about her experience with fame and the challenges it brings. She mentioned how finding balance has been crucial to her mental health, particularly since her sophomore year and the rise of her popularity. Dunne stressed the importance of compartmentalizing things mentally, finding a routine that works for her, and maintaining a sense of equilibrium.

Despite the engagement setbacks, Dunne’s stardom continues to soar. Earlier this year, she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition and has been confirmed for the 2024 edition. Furthermore, she is currently dating Paul Skenes, the LSU pitcher who was the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft the Pirates.

As Dunne seeks answers and clarity regarding her engagement challenges on TikTok, it remains to be seen whether these issues are an isolated incident or part of a larger algorithmic shift impacting content creators on the platform.