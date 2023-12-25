Olivia Dunne Raises Concerns about “Shadow Banning” on TikTok

Olivia Dunne, the acclaimed gymnast and model, has accumulated a massive following of 7.8 million on TikTok. However, Dunne recently voiced her concerns on the platform, questioning why her account appears to be under a ‘shadow ban.’ This term refers to the alleged practice of restricting a user’s visibility on social media without their knowledge or consent.

Despite Dunne’s popularity, her recent videos have struggled to reach a million views, a significant departure from her usual engagement. While it remains unclear whether TikTok intentionally reduced her visibility or if this is the result of algorithmic changes, it is undeniable that her recent posts have failed to achieve their typical high view count.

Many of Dunne’s loyal followers have echoed her sentiments, noting that they encounter fewer of her videos on TikTok’s “for you page,” which is customized based on individual user preferences. Users experiencing shadow bans often believe it to be a consequence of violating platform policies.

TikTok has yet to address Dunne’s allegations or provide an explanation for the apparent decline in her video engagement. Earlier this year, the gymnast and influencer disclosed earning an impressive $500,000 from a single post on the platform, showcasing the significant financial opportunities available to successful content creators.

As Dunne continues to build her brand and cultivate her online presence, the impact of potential shadow banning raises questions about social media platforms’ transparency and their ability to restrict user visibility. Whether this issue stems from intentional actions or algorithmic changes, it is imperative for platforms like TikTok to address the concerns of their influential users, ensuring a fair and equitable environment for all content creators.