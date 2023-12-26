Olivia Culpo Wishes for a Winning Game this Christmas

Olivia Culpo, the model and fiancé of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, has expressed her Christmas wish for her fiancé’s team to secure a win. Culpo, along with her family members, created an endearing Instagram Reel where they playfully asked Santa Claus for gift-wrapped touchdowns. In the video, her family members, including her parents and McCaffrey’s parents, pretended to be asleep under their 49ers merchandise for a humorous effect. The footage was accompanied audio from Perry Como’s poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Culpo captioned the video, saying, “Santa be good to us! 🎄❤️🤪”

Alongside their spirited team attire, some of the video’s stars staged themselves next to props such as a 49ers bobblehead and a bag of popcorn as if snoozing. Culpo’s mother even held a faux “Football for Dummies” booklet while McCaffrey’s parents positioned a bottle of champagne between them. The playful video showcases Culpo’s enthusiasm and support for her fiancé’s team.

Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged in April, and Culpo has been open about her excitement for their future together. She recently shared glimpses of her bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they celebrated with lavish festivities. Culpo posted behind-the-scenes clips of their champagne-filled flight on a private plane and a firework show arranged McCaffrey. She expressed her gratitude to friends and family in a subsequent post, stating, “I promise I won’t post another bach thing ever again but I wanted a permanent spot for these memories on here and a chance to say thank you so much to my friends/family for the most special weekend ever 🥹🥹🥹. I love you guys so much!”

On a more personal note, Culpo has been vocal about her desire to start a family soon after their wedding. She humorously stated in a TikTok video, “I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately.”

While Culpo’s Christmas wish may not directly impact the outcome of the game, her support and love for McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers are evident.