New article: Olivia Attwood Reflects on Her I’m A Celebrity Experience and Confirms Future Plans

Love Island star Olivia Attwood recently made headlines when she was spotted at the airport, leading to rumors of her return to the jungle for another season of I’m A Celebrity. However, Olivia took to her Instagram story to set the record straight and share her thoughts on her previous experience on the show.

In her heartfelt message, Olivia revealed that she had initially hesitated to discuss anything related to the jungle because of the emotional impact it had on her. She expressed that the events of last year still affected her deeply. Despite the overwhelming support and messages from fans, Olivia made it clear that she won’t be participating in I’m A Celebrity this year.

“I couldn’t commit to going back this year. It wasn’t the right time for me,” Olivia shared. “There were many things that I had to weigh up, but ultimately the sheer intensity of my schedule doesn’t allow for that much time ‘out of the office’.”

Olivia expressed her gratitude for the support and love she received from fans and assured them that she would never take it for granted. She added, “One day, I hope when the time is right, we can finish my jungle story… for you guys and for myself.”

Although Olivia won’t be returning to the jungle this year, she hinted at exciting projects to come. She teased, “Now seems like a good time to let my hair down for a few days. I am burstinggg screaming cring at the seamssss to share with you the tele things I have coming.”

It’s clear that Olivia’s previous experience on I’m A Celebrity had a lasting impact on her. Despite having to leave the show due to medical concerns, Olivia has remained grateful for the support she has received. While she may not be returning to the jungle in the near future, fans can look forward to seeing her on other exciting television projects.

FAQs

Was Olivia Attwood seen at the airport?

Yes, Olivia Attwood was recently spotted at the airport, sparking speculation about her potential return to I’m A Celebrity.

Is Olivia Attwood going back to the jungle?

Olivia Attwood has confirmed that she will not be going back to the jungle for this year’s season of I’m A Celebrity. She cited her busy schedule as the main reason for her decision.

Why did Olivia Attwood leave I’m A Celebrity last year?

Olivia Attwood had to leave the show suddenly due to medical concerns. She later revealed that she had been diagnosed with anemia and required further medical attention.

Will Olivia Attwood participate in I’m A Celebrity in the future?

While Olivia Attwood won’t be returning to the jungle this year, she expressed hope that she may revisit her “jungle story” when the time is right.