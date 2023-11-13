Olivia Attwood Addresses Speculation About Her Return to ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Olivia Attwood, the former Love Island star, has put an end to rumors suggesting that she will be participating in the upcoming season of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’. While Attwood had previously expressed her desire to return to the jungle, she has now stated that the timing is not right for her.

In an update shared on her Instagram story, Attwood explained that her decision not to join this year’s lineup was based on several factors. She revealed that the intense nature of her schedule did not allow for a substantial amount of time away from work. Despite receiving numerous messages of support from fans who wanted her to return to the show, Attwood acknowledged that the wounds from her early exit last year still lingered.

During last year’s season of ‘I’m a Celebrity’, Attwood was forced to leave the jungle after just 24 hours due to medical reasons. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she disclosed that ITV had withdrawn her after blood tests revealed dangerous levels of anemia, sodium, and potassium. The decision left Attwood heartbroken at the time.

While Attwood has not ruled out the possibility of returning to ‘I’m a Celebrity’ in the future, she emphasized that now is not the right moment. She expressed her gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support and expressed hope that she will eventually have the chance to complete her jungle story.

The upcoming season of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the official lineup. As for Attwood, she will continue to focus on her busy schedule and explore other opportunities in the entertainment industry.

