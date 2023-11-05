Universal Display Corporation Faces Q3 Disappointment but Remains Optimistic

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) recently reported its Q3, 2023 results, which fell short of expectations. Despite this setback, Roth MKM analyst Scott W. Searle continues to hold a bullish outlook on the company.

The company’s net income for the quarter amounted to $51.5 million, generated from a revenue of $141.1 million. While this represented a decline from the previous year’s figure of $160.6 million, CFO Brian Millard remains positive about the firm’s prospects, particularly in the emerging field of OLED technology.

However, Searle provided some insight into the disappointing quarter, attributing the underperformance to concerns regarding macroeconomic conditions in the consumer electronics market. He also noted that delays in new OLED capacity additions and near-term excess capacity contributed to the sales drop.

Despite the disappointing quarter, Searle maintained his “Buy” rating on Universal Display Corporation. He did, however, revise his twelve-month target price for the company from $196.00 to $176.00. Looking ahead, he anticipates that the company will rebound in fiscal year 2024, projecting EPS of $4.44 on revenue of $651.3 million. He further expects improvements in fiscal year 2025, with projected EPS of $5.29 on a topline of $756.5 million.

While the company’s Q3 results were below expectations, Universal Display Corporation remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing OLED technology and materials. With its strong performance in materials sales and the anticipation of market growth in various sectors, including consumer electronics and automotive, the company remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the OLED industry.

