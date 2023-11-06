MSI Unveils Next-Generation QD-OLED Gaming Monitors at CES

MSI is providing a sneak peek into its upcoming QD-OLED gaming monitors, set to be officially unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. These monitors are equipped with highly effective burn-in protection and support gamers with AI-powered features.

One of the six OLED monitors announced MSI is the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED. It features a 1800R curved QD-OLED panel with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. The new OLED displays come with OLED Care 2.0, designed to significantly reduce the risk of burn-in.

OLED panels, known for their incredibly high contrast and brilliant colors, are becoming increasingly popular in gaming monitors. MSI will showcase six QD-OLED monitors at CES in January – two models with curved panels and four with flat panels.

The MPG 491CQP offers a generous 49-inch screen size and a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 pixels. It features a 1800R curved panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a G2G response time of 0.03 ms. The MAG 341CQP QD-OLED, also equipped with a 1800R curved panel, is a 34-inch monitor in 21:9 format with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. MSI claims a maximum refresh rate of 175 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms.

Both monitors are VESA certified for DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 9000. ClearMR, which stands for Clear Motion Ratio, indicates how well a display can render moving images. The MPG 321URX and MPG 321UPX, both with 32-inch screens and 4K resolution, belong to the high-end category. The MPG 271QRX and MPG 271QPX, with 27-inch screens and WQHD resolution, are positioned in the mainstream segment. MSI has yet to reveal the differences between RX and PX.

All monitors feature a USB-C interface with up to 90 watts of power delivery for connected devices. For consoles, there is a 120 Hz mode and an automatic mode with low latency (ALLM). The HDMI inputs support the 2.1 standard with full 48 Gbps bandwidth and Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) for communication with consoles.

MSI also highlights that all monitors feature efficient heat dissipation without the need for fans, making them silent during operation.

With OLED Care 2.0, MSI’s displays aim to reduce the risk of burn-in, which is more prevalent in PC monitors compared to OLED TVs. The static content displayed on a computer screen, such as the Windows taskbar and in-game status indicators, pose a higher risk of burn-in. Additionally, MSI Gaming Intelligence offers helpful features for gamers, including Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, and Optix Scope, powered AI technology to deliver better results in identifying opponents in dark areas.

Overall, MSI’s new QD-OLED gaming monitors combine cutting-edge technology, AI-driven features, and burn-in protection to enhance the gaming experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike.

FAQ

1. What is QD-OLED technology?

QD-OLED (Quantum Dot – Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology is a combination of quantum dot and OLED technologies. It utilizes quantum dots to enhance color reproduction and brightness in OLED displays.

2. What is burn-in?

Burn-in is a display issue where static images or elements displayed for an extended period can leave a permanent mark or image retention on the screen. It is a common concern in OLED displays.

3. What is OLED Care 2.0?

OLED Care 2.0 is a technology developed MSI to reduce the risk of burn-in in OLED displays. It employs specific techniques to minimize the impact of static content on the screen and prolong the lifespan of the display.

4. What are some AI-powered features offered MSI’s monitors?

MSI’s monitors come with AI-powered features like Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, and Optix Scope. These features leverage AI technology to improve gaming performance, including enhanced visibility of opponents in dark areas.

