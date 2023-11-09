Affordable Gaming: Save Big on the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED Model

If you’re a Nintendo enthusiast eagerly waiting to upgrade to the latest Nintendo Switch OLED model, now is the perfect time to do so. Best Buy’s Geek Squad is offering a remarkable deal on the refurbished version of the console, allowing you to enjoy the upgraded features without breaking the bank.

At the time of writing, the Geek Squad-certified refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED model is available at Best Buy for just $299.99. With a substantial $50 discount from its original price of $349.99, this deal presents a fantastic opportunity to grab the new iteration of the beloved Switch console while keeping some extra cash in your pocket.

The standout feature of the OLED model is undoubtedly its 7-inch OLED screen, which boasts vibrant colors and deep blacks, making your gaming experience even more immersive. Compared to the original Switch’s LCD display, this upgrade significantly enhances visual quality in handheld or tabletop mode.

In addition to the improved display, the refurbished OLED model also brings other notable enhancements. The wider kickstand offers superior stability when using the Switch in tabletop mode, and its adjustable design allows you to find the perfect viewing angle. The internal storage capacity has been doubled to 64GB, providing more space for games and reducing the immediate need for an expensive microSD card.

Nintendo has also enhanced the audio quality of the OLED model, delivering greater depth and clarity in sound effects and music. The addition of a wired LAN port enables a more stable and reliable online multiplayer experience, ensuring you stay connected during intense gaming sessions.

The sleek white Joy-Con controllers add a modern touch to the console’s appearance while retaining the comfortable grip and responsive buttons of the original colorful controllers. Under the hood, the OLED model boasts the same powerful processor and RAM as its predecessor, guaranteeing smooth performance for all your favorite Switch games.

Our Thoughts on the Nintendo Switch OLED Deal

For Nintendo fans seeking to embrace the upgrades of the OLED model, this deal offers an irresistible opportunity. Despite being refurbished, the OLED Switch is rigorously tested and verified to function like new. The stunning OLED screen is particularly appealing for avid handheld gamers. Furthermore, the improvements like the enhanced kickstand, wired LAN port, and improved audio further enhance the already fantastic foundation of the original Switch.

Considering that the OLED model rarely goes on sale, saving $50 is an incredible chance that will surely be appreciated most Nintendo enthusiasts, especially with the holiday season approaching.

FAQ:

Q: Is the refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED model reliable?

A: Yes, the Geek Squad-certified refurbished Nintendo Switch OLED model undergoes thorough testing and verification to ensure it functions flawlessly.

Q: Does the OLED model offer better graphics than the original switch?

A: While the OLED model does not improve the graphics of Switch games, it offers a more vibrant and immersive visual experience due to its enhanced display.

Q: Can I expand the storage capacity of the OLED model?

A: Yes, the OLED model comes with 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further with the use of a microSD card.

Q: Are the Joy-Con controllers included in the refurbished package?

A: Yes, the Nintendo Switch OLED model comes with the sleek white Joy-Con controllers, providing a fresh and modern look to the console.

Q: How does the wired LAN port enhance online gaming?

A: The addition of a wired LAN port allows for a more stable and reliable internet connection, minimizing any lag or disconnections during online multiplayer gameplay.