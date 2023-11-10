Apple Set to Launch OLED MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Models, Analyst Says

In exciting news for Apple enthusiasts, analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Technology Research has indicated that the upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays will be followed the introduction of sequential OLED MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models over the next three years.

Pu’s investor memo, as reported MacRumors, reveals that Apple plans to update the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with OLED screens in 2026. This aligns with the previous predictions made Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Furthermore, Pu reaffirms the widely rumored next-generation 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models set to launch in 2024, also equipped with OLED displays. Apple aims to ship a staggering 10 million units of these new iPad Pro models in their first year alone.

This revelation is significant because, currently, there are no Macs or iPads on the market that feature OLED displays. The implementation of OLED technology presents several benefits over the current LCD-based mini-LED screens found in the latest iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. These advantages include increased brightness, a higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency leading to longer battery life, and more vibrant colors.

In addition to the OLED MacBook Pro, Apple is actively developing an OLED screen for the MacBook Air, which is expected to be released after the OLED MacBook Pro. Previous reports indicate that Samsung Display is working on a 13.3-inch OLED panel specifically for the MacBook Air model, aligning with Apple’s plans to transition various product lines to OLED displays.

With the adoption of OLED displays across its product lineup, Apple aims to provide users with an enhanced visual experience and improved performance. This move signifies the company’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What are the advantages of OLED displays over LCD-based mini-LED screens?

OLED displays offer increased brightness, a higher contrast ratio with deeper blacks, improved power efficiency for longer battery life, and more vibrant colors compared to LCD-based mini-LED screens.

2. When will the OLED MacBook Pro models be launched?

According to analyst Jeff Pu, the OLED MacBook Pro models are expected to be introduced sometime in 2026.

3. Will there be an OLED screen for the MacBook Air?

Yes, Apple is actively developing an OLED screen for the MacBook Air. However, the release of the OLED MacBook Pro is anticipated to precede the launch of the MacBook Air model.

4. How many units of the next-generation iPad Pro with OLED displays does Apple aim to ship in the first year?

Apple intends to ship 10 million units of the next-generation iPad Pro models with OLED displays in their first year of availability.