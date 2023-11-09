The Future of iPad Pro: OLED Displays Expected in 2024

Rumors have been swirling about the arrival of the highly anticipated iPad Pro with an OLED display. While previous reports hinted at a spring release, new information suggests that mass production of the necessary OLED panels won’t begin until February 2024.

The source of this fact is South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo, which revealed that both Samsung and LG are responsible for supplying the displays. With mass production slated to start in February, it becomes increasingly unlikely that the new iPads will be ready for a spring launch, ruling out the possibility of a typical March release.

However, there is still hope for eager Apple fans. The new iPad Pro models may be unveiled at WWDC 2024 in June, even though the event is primarily focused on software and developers. In the past, Apple has used WWDC as a platform to introduce new hardware, as seen with the recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

As for the benefits of OLED displays, they offer superior contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and lower power consumption. Additionally, the switch to OLED eliminates the need for additional backlighting, potentially resulting in thinner tablets. Apple is also rumored to be working on a hybrid OLED display, which would address durability concerns associated with enlarging flexible OLED panels.

It’s important to note that developing and implementing a new display technology takes time, which may explain the delay in the arrival of OLED iPads. However, once Apple successfully releases the OLED iPad Pro, it is anticipated that other models, such as the iPad Air and iPad mini, will follow suit in the coming years.

For those who can’t wait for a possible mid-2024 launch, there is another option. Take advantage of current Black Friday iPad deals, which offer the opportunity to purchase an iPad at a discounted price. While Black Friday may still be a few weeks away, there are already plenty of deals available that could make owning an iPad more affordable.

