OLED Gaming Displays: Debunking Burn-In Concerns

OLED technology has been making its way into gaming displays, slowly but steadily. However, users still express concerns over burn-in, which refers to the permanent image retention on the screen. But is this fear still justified?

Until recently, OLED panels were primarily found in televisions, but gaming displays with organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) have become more prevalent in recent times. Unlike TV and streaming, PC games and operating system interfaces often have permanently displayed elements such as game heads-up displays (HUD) or the Windows taskbar. Static images like these can potentially cause burn-in on OLED panels. So, what are the causes of burn-in, and how are manufacturers addressing this issue?

Burn-in risk can be reduced through physical adjustments

Sharon Harding, a journalist at Ars Technica, spoke with various industry experts about burn-in on OLED screens. Konstantinos Karatsevidis, co-founder of Dough (formerly known as “Eve”), revealed, “Industry insiders suggest that around 5 percent of users experience burn-in.” While this is an individual statement without concrete evidence, it does provide an estimate for the burn-in issue.

Burn-in occurs when subpixels on the OLED panel lose their original brightness. Roland Wooster, Chairman of the Display Performance Metrics Task Group at VESA, explains that this can be countered through physical design adjustments. For example, if the blue subpixels lose brightness faster, those pixels can be made larger, reducing power consumption and increasing pixel longevity. “Alternatively, display cooling can be improved to lower temperatures,” adds Roland Wooster.

Manufacturer adjustments in firmware

Manufacturers incorporate safety measures in the firmware, software, or hardware to combat burn-in. Panel suppliers like Samsung and LG also employ tricks to minimize burn-in on OLED displays. For instance, they limit the maximum brightness of the panel to 70 percent, reducing the risk of burn-in supplying less power to the pixels and minimizing heat generation.

“Both LG and Samsung are moving away from the LCD business and investing billions in OLED technology (and eventually micro-LEDs). It is crucial for the future of their companies that users are not confronted with widespread problems such as burn-in. They have taken significant steps to minimize these risks, and there is no turning back now,” adds Konstantinos Karatsevidis, co-founder of Dough.

