Ole Miss Football Delivers Memorable Social Media Victory Celebration

In a thrilling showdown at the annual Egg Bowl, Ole Miss emerged victorious, defeating Mississippi State with a final score of 17-7. As the game concluded, the Rebels wasted no time in celebrating their triumph over their rivals, combining the spoils of victory with a creative and meme-filled mashup video that playfully trolled the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss football’s official X (formerly Twitter) account reposted Mississippi State’s account’s reporting of the game’s final score, accompanied a video brimming with clever memes. The lighthearted approach to the post showcased the Rebels’ exuberance, serving as a testament to their third win over the Bulldogs in the last four years.

Within the video, a brief clip caught the attention of keen observers. Allegedly, it featured a Snapchat conversation between Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers and a woman he was pursuing. However, the screenshot was modified in favor of Ole Miss. While the authenticity of the conversation remains uncertain, it gained traction on social media earlier this season.

The usage of a personal post about an opposing player as a means of trolling after a win drew mixed reactions. While it is generally considered off-limits to target unpaid college football players in this manner, the rise of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals may have influenced such actions. Alternatively, it could simply reflect the personality of Ole Miss’ head coach, imprinting on the program’s digital presence.

Undoubtedly, the Rebels’ social media post will spark significant debate, particularly when contrasting it with Rogers’ emotional postgame press conference. In an unexpected turn, Rogers is reportedly entering the transfer portal following the game, adding another layer to this already captivating narrative.

