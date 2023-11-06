Fascinating Discovery of Ancient Brittle Stars in South Africa

A remarkable discovery has been made a team of paleontologists from Rhodes University, the National Museum of Natural History, Luxembourg City, and the University of Oxford. They have uncovered the oldest known brittle star samples from the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana at a dig site in South Africa. This groundbreaking finding sheds new light on the evolution and diversification of these intriguing marine creatures.

Often mistaken for starfish, brittle stars possess distinct characteristics that set them apart. Their long and slender arms, reaching up to 60 cm in length, allow them to delicately capture food and sift through sediment on the seabed. These echinoderms belong to the class Ophiurodea and are commonly referred to as ophiuroids.

Previously, it was believed that archaic brittle star species had gone extinct before the arrival of modern species. However, fossil evidence uncovered in various parts of the world, including the recent discovery in South Africa, suggests that the archaic and modern species coexisted during the Triassic period. The decline of archaic species can be attributed to an increase in predation during the mid-Paleozoic Marine Revolution.

In their excavation, the research team unearthed natural molds of two archaic brittle star species, one of which has been identified as a new species called Krommaster spinosus. The molds were found to be approximately 410 million years old, making them the earliest-known brittle star samples from Gondwana. In order to study their morphology in detail, the researchers created silicone replicas from these molds.

This extraordinary discovery has provided valuable insights into the history and geographic distribution of brittle stars. Previous research has predominantly focused on evidence from equatorial regions, but this finding from South Africa broadens our understanding of their diversification. Further studies are underway to unravel more mysteries surrounding these ancient marine creatures and their role in the ecosystems of the past.

FAQ

What are brittle stars?

Brittle stars are echinoderms belonging to the class Ophiurodea. They have long, slender arms and are often confused with starfish.

How are brittle stars different from starfish?

While brittle stars have five arms attached to a central body like starfish, their arms are much longer (up to 60 cm) and thinner. The arms of brittle stars are whip-like in shape, unlike the triangular arms of starfish.

What is the significance of the discovery in South Africa?

The discovery of the oldest known brittle star samples from Gondwana in South Africa provides new insights into the evolution and diversification of these creatures. It challenges previous assumptions about the extinction of archaic species and contributes to our understanding of their coexistence with modern species during the Triassic period.

What is the age of the discovered brittle star samples?

The molds uncovered in South Africa are approximately 410 million years old, making them the oldest-known brittle star samples from Gondwana.

Why is this discovery important?

This discovery expands our knowledge of brittle star evolution and distribution. It highlights the need to explore diverse geographic regions to gain a comprehensive understanding of the history and ecology of these fascinating marine organisms.