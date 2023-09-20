Streaming Will Not Leave Older Television Viewers Behind, According to Culture Secretary

Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, has assured older television viewers that they will not be left behind as the shift to streaming continues. She emphasized that streaming should not come at the expense of traditional channels, and that the government is committed to ensuring that all viewers have access to their favorite shows and content.

Frazer’s comments come as streaming services continue to gain popularity, with younger audiences especially favoring platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. However, concerns have been raised that older viewers, who may not be as familiar with streaming technology, will be left out.

To address these concerns, Frazer highlighted the importance of maintaining a diverse media landscape that caters to all age groups. She explained that traditional channels play a vital role in providing accessible and familiar content to older viewers, and that this should not be overlooked in the streaming era.

Additionally, Frazer acknowledged the need for improved support and education for older viewers who may be unfamiliar with streaming technology. She stressed that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of streaming, and that efforts must be made to ensure accessibility for all.

While streaming services continue to dominate the market, it is crucial to remember that traditional channels still hold significant value for many viewers, particularly older ones. The government is working to strike a balance between the two, ensuring that no audience is left behind in the ever-evolving world of television.

Definitions:

– Streaming: The delivery of digital media content, such as TV shows and movies, over the internet directly to viewers.

– Traditional channels: Conventional television channels that broadcast content via cable, satellite, or antenna.

