Meet the Dancing Duo Taking TikTok Storm

Summary: Brian Kilgallon, 76, and Jay Scott, 29, have taken the world of TikTok storm with their infectious dance routines. What started as a fun Father’s Day video quickly gained popularity, with the duo exceeding their initial target of 25,000 viewers in just six months. Since then, their videos have amassed an incredible 175 million views. Brian, also known as the “TikTok Lollipop Man,” has become a local celebrity, receiving recognition from the likes of Tina Lawson, Beyoncé’s mom. They have even made appearances on popular television shows, showcasing their undeniable talent.

In a world where anyone can become an internet sensation, Brian Kilgallon and Jay Scott have proven that age is no barrier to viral stardom. The dynamic father-son duo has captured the hearts of TikTok users worldwide with their energetic and captivating dance moves.

What began as a lighthearted Father’s Day joke in 2020 has now catapulted Brian and Jay into internet fame. Their goal of 25,000 viewers seemed ambitious at first, but they quickly surpassed it and reached an astonishing 100 million views in May. Currently standing at 175 million views, their success on TikTok is nothing short of extraordinary.

Brian, affectionately nicknamed the “TikTok Lollipop Man,” has become a beloved figure in his local community. As a crossing warden at Rood End Primary School, he is adored both children and adults alike. People often approach him for photos, and the sound of car horns and shouts of “TikTok lollipop man” brighten his day.

The popularity of Brian and Jay’s dance routines has not gone unnoticed celebrities. Tina Lawson, mother of music icon Beyoncé, shared one of their videos on her social media page, which garnered over nine million views. Their talents have also landed them coveted spots on popular television shows like Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch and BBC’s Blankety Blank.

As their TikTok username @Jayscotttttt suggests, Brian and Jay can be found entertaining audiences on the platform with their infectious energy and incredible moves. Their journey from a playful father-son video to global TikTok sensations serves as a reminder that age knows no bounds when it comes to chasing dreams and having fun online.