Jack Dorsey Admits Banning Trump from Twitter was a Mistake for the World

A clip from an old interview with Jack Dorsey has gone viral on social media, where the former Twitter CEO admitted that banning Donald Trump from the platform while he was the President of the United States was a “wrong decision for the world.” The interview, conducted Russell Brand in July 2023, resurfaced and gained attention after Dorsey’s candid remarks.

In the interview, Brand asked Dorsey how he felt about the decision to ban Trump, and Dorsey responded saying, “I felt bad about it. I felt bad that we had to take that action. It was a challenging time, and I do believe that the company was working with its best efforts with the information it had. But as I said a few days after that suspension, I believe [it was] probably the right decision for the company, but the wrong decision for the world.”

Dorsey expressed regret over the consequences of the ban, including other companies following suit and removing Trump’s presence from their services. He stated, “I think it opened the gate I am not proud of at all.” He also mentioned that he personally felt it was heartbreaking and that he had always been searching for a different solution.

Interestingly, despite his admission, soon after the ban, Dorsey supported the decision in a thread on Twitter (now referred to as X), stating that he believed it was the right decision for the platform.

Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter on 9th January 2021, following the Capitol Hill violence. Twitter cited the risk of further incitement of violence as the reason for the ban. Other social media giants, like Facebook, also suspended Trump’s accounts. In response, Trump launched his own social media platform called Truth Social in February 2022.

In November 2022, Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s X account after conducting a poll asking users if they wanted the account to be reinstated. Musk announced the decision with the phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” meaning “The voice of the people is the voice of God.” Since Musk took over Twitter, many suspended accounts have been reinstated, although the platform retains the right to limit the reach of certain posts deemed harmful or in bad taste.

