Kenyan Cabinet Secretary’s Twitter Account Reveals Controversial Past

A recent discovery has brought to the surface the trend of purchasing popular social media accounts, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), from individuals who no longer wish to maintain them. In this case, it was revealed that the current X handle belonging to Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru had previously been owned someone who frequently posted inappropriate and offensive content.

The past tweets dug up from the @CS_Njeru account contain embarrassing and tasteless jokes about relationships, sex, and women’s private parts. This revelation has raised concerns about the suitability of such content being associated with a respected member of Kenyan society and a high-ranking government official.

One tweet shared from the account read, “What price… If you have your A game… You get p**sy without a hassle. You won’t tell me sh*t. Make your own decisions nigga don’t let some other nigga do that for you. Nyinyi ndo hukuliwa madem.” These tweets clearly deviate from the expected professionalism of someone in his position.

It is important to note that the practice of buying social media accounts with a large following is not uncommon in Kenya, as many individuals involved in social media marketing have found it to be a lucrative business. They often start an account with no clear purpose and then post controversial content to quickly amass a large number of followers. Once the account gains tens of thousands of followers, they put it up for sale at a high price.

At the time of publishing, the Cabinet Secretary’s X account has amassed over 68K followers. However, unlike many other X accounts, his tweets are protected. This means that only his followers can see the content he shares publicly.

This discovery serves as a cautionary tale for public figures not to engage in the purchase of social media accounts. It highlights the importance of maintaining professionalism and integrity on social platforms, especially for those occupying significant positions in society.