Triptii Dimri Thanks Fans for the Success of ‘Animal’

Triptii Dimri, the talented actress who recently won accolades for her performance in the film ‘Animal’, took to social media to express her gratitude towards her fans. The actress has been receiving an overwhelming amount of love and appreciation ever since the release of the film.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Triptii shared her emotions and thanked her dedicated followers for their support. She expressed her gratitude for the immense growth in her Instagram followers and acknowledged the love she has been receiving online.

Interestingly, amidst all the appreciation, an old video of Triptii making a fun reel on Instagram has gone viral on social media. The video, which was originally posted in 2015, showcases the actress participating in the popular ‘aww’ trend.

In the video, Triptii can be seen engaging in a delightful interaction with a shopkeeper, which has now garnered numerous likes and comments on Instagram. Fans have flooded the comments section with praises for the actress, describing the video as hilarious and endearing.

Triptii’s recent success in ‘Animal’ has further piqued the interest of her fans. Known for her dedication to her craft, Triptii has impressed audiences with her versatile performances in previous projects as well. In a recent interview, she shared her experience filming intimate scenes for the movie and praised the production team for ensuring her comfort and safety throughout.

The support Triptii has received from her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, did not go unnoticed either. She revealed that Ranbir consistently checked on her to ensure her well-being during the intimate scenes, reflecting the professionalism and care exhibited the entire cast and crew.

As Triptii continues to bask in the success of ‘Animal’, her fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and await the opportunity to witness her exceptional talent on-screen once again.