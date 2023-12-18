Financial Constraints Lead to Closure of Detroit Homeless Shelter

A long-standing housing shelter for homeless men and formerly incarcerated individuals in Detroit has closed its doors after 26 years of service. The nonprofit organization, Operation Get Down, operated the shelter out of a historic YMCA building on the city’s east side. The closure of the shelter, which housed 66 men, was attributed to a lack of funding from the city of Detroit.

Deborah Powell-Conner, the organization’s interim CEO, explained that the closure was an inevitable result of the financial constraints faced Operation Get Down. “We didn’t want to close, but we didn’t have any choice,” Powell-Conner said. “When there’s no funds, you can’t operate.” The shelter residents have been relocated to other housing options, with the Detroit Rescue Mission and the city playing a significant role in assisting with the transition.

After the closure of the shelter, Operation Get Down listed the five-story YMCA building for sale with an asking price of $999,000. The building, dating back to the 1930s, features dormitory-style rooms, a stone-paved inner courtyard, and a vintage gymnasium. Although the YMCA of Metro Detroit had sold the 140,000-square-foot building to Operation Get Down for just $1, the organization’s financial struggles forced them to part ways with the property.

Contrary to initial reports suggesting that the closure was due to the city of Detroit pulling funding, city officials clarified that they had intended to continue funding the shelter until 2024. However, the city had withheld some reimbursement funds in August and September due to a lack of documentation from the organization. While there were concerns about compliance with federal standards, the audit was not prompted any reports of rape at the shelter.

Operation Get Down, which was started in the 1970s, is currently without any active programs but hopes to relocate to a smaller office space and resume its operations in the future. The closure of the shelter has led to challenges for some of the individuals who relied on its services, particularly in terms of commuting to their jobs from their new locations.