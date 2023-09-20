Old Dads: A New Netflix Comedy Movie

The highly anticipated Netflix comedy movie, Old Dads, has released its official trailer directed the talented Bill Burr. The movie, set to premiere on Friday, October 20, promises to be a hilarious and relatable experience for viewers.

Old Dads follows the story of three best friends who become fathers later in life. As they navigate the challenges of parenthood, they find themselves going up against preschool principals, millennial CEOs, and anything that was created after 1987. The logline of the film gives a glimpse into the humor and wit that this comedy promises to deliver.

The film was written Bill Burr and Ben Tishler, with Burr also taking on the director’s role. Old Dads boasts an impressive cast, including Bill Burr himself, along with talented actors such as Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, Miles Robbins, and Jackie Tohn.

Produced Monica Levinson, Ben Tishler, Bill Block, Bill Burr, and Mike Bertolina, Old Dads is expected to bring a fresh and unique perspective on the challenges and joys of fatherhood. The film’s relatable and edgy jokes, as showcased in the trailer, offer a glimpse into the comedic brilliance that viewers can look forward to.

Be prepared for an entertaining adventure with Old Dads on Netflix. With the combination of a stellar cast, skilled direction, and a promising storyline, this comedy movie is sure to provide laughter and enjoyment for all.

