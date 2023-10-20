Bill Burr’s New Film “Old Dads” Offers Predictable but Amusing Comedy

Bill Burr, the acerbic comedian known for his no-holds-barred stand-up routines, takes on a starring role in his new film “Old Dads.” In addition to acting, Burr also co-wrote, produced, and directed the film. While the plot is predictable, Burr’s comedic prowess and amusing gags make the film a hit among middle-aged men, especially when paired with beer and pizza.

“Old Dads” revolves around three best friends and business partners, Jack, Connor, and Mike, played Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine, respectively. After selling their company to a millennial “disruptor,” the trio find themselves sidelined and coping with a politically correct society that challenges their old-school attitudes.

The film draws inspiration from Burr’s own experiences of becoming a father later in life. Jack, in particular, faces personal challenges as a 51-year-old father expecting his second child with his younger wife, Leah. Connor’s son struggles with impulse control due to his overindulgent mother, and Mike, despite having had a vasectomy, learns that his much younger girlfriend, Britney, is pregnant.

Humor in the film is often crass and targeted toward a specific age group. The three friends engage in spirited discussions, including a sex fantasy involving former First Lady Barbara Bush and pop singer Samantha Fox. Jack, in particular, is unable to navigate the modern world without becoming outraged over e-scooter riders, vapers, and social media. His comedic persona thrives on provocation, as he insults a little boy and confronts his child’s principal with profanity.

While “Old Dads” delivers a torrent of jokes about the culture clash between younger and older generations, it falters in its attempts at more ambitious plot elements. The friends’ efforts to recruit an eccentric recluse or the consequences of their politically incorrect rants being recorded feel formulaic and lacking in originality.

Overall, if you are a fan of Bill Burr’s stand-up routines, you will enjoy “Old Dads.” The film effectively translates Burr’s comic persona onto the screen and features hilarious performances from Bobby Cannavale and other comedians in smaller roles. “Old Dads” could easily serve as the opening act of Burr’s live performances, successfully capturing his unique comedic style.

