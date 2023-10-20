“Old Dads” Review: Bill Burr’s Directorial Debut Grapples with Middle Age and Changing Times

In Bill Burr’s directorial debut, “Old Dads,” the 55-year-old actor and comedian explores themes of middle age, personal growth, and the challenges of navigating a rapidly changing world. The film tells the story of Jack, a bald and occasionally funny middle-aged man played Burr himself, who is fed up with the hypocritical nature of political correctness and a society that seems to be more concerned with avoiding trouble than with authenticity.

One of the surprising elements of “Old Dads” is Burr’s willingness to address generational animosity and undermine the very foundation of his own comedic act. The film presents Jack’s journey towards personal growth and adaptation, as he grapples with the reality of raising children in an increasingly complex and unfamiliar world. Drawing from his own experiences as a father, Burr infuses the film with relatable anxieties and challenges faced parents in preparing their children for an uncertain future.

However, despite its promising premise, “Old Dads” falls short in delivering a truly engaging and cohesive narrative. The screenplay, co-written Burr and Ben Tishler, lacks focus and logical progression, resulting in a plot that feels disjointed and illogical. The film attempts to balance between Judd Apatow-style comedy and Todd Phillips-esque satire but fails to find a solid footing in either genre.

While Burr’s performance as Jack showcases his comedic talents, the film’s lack of laughter-inducing moments is a major drawback. With a runtime of 104 minutes, “Old Dads” struggles to deliver genuine comedic moments, leaving audiences disappointed and longing for more humor. It’s a missed opportunity for a comedian known for his biting and irreverent humor.

Despite its flaws, “Old Dads” does present some interesting social commentary. It touches on themes of masculinity, changing gender norms, and the challenges of adapting to a more politically correct society. However, these ideas are often overshadowed the film’s comedic missteps and lack of direction.

In conclusion, “Old Dads” marks Bill Burr’s directorial debut and attempts to tackle themes of middle age and changing times. While the film’s premise holds promise, its execution falls short with an unfocused screenplay and a lack of genuine humor. Nevertheless, Burr’s willingness to explore personal growth and undermine generational animosity demonstrates a sense of bravery in his filmmaking endeavors.

