Old Dads: A Comedy of Midlife Crisis and Nostalgia

In Bill Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads, the narrative revolves around the lives of three middle-aged men who find themselves grappling with the challenges of adulthood and the unstoppable march of time. Jack, played Burr himself, along with Connor (Bobby Cannavale) and Mike (Bokeem Woodbine), long for the days when they could get away with anything, before the advent of what they perceive as “wokeness” and the “pussification” of alpha males.

As cofounders of a throwback jersey retailer, they must navigate the changing cultural landscape and the power of cancel culture in the form of a dweeby millennial CEO. Their company eventually falls victim to a public scandal, which leads to their unemployment and a newfound sense of responsibility as fathers. Faced with the prospect of a bleak future, the trio embarks on a wake-up-call road trip to Las Vegas, reminiscent of Judd Apatow’s film, Knocked Up.

However, unlike Apatow’s previous films, Old Dads takes a more reactionary tone. Burr’s script, coauthored with Ben Tishler, is filled with what can be seen as stale gripes masquerading as observational humor. Burr’s character laments about low-testosterone losers riding electric scooters and bemoans the lack of parking spots at overpriced bougie elementary schools. While there are moments when Burr self-deprecatingly pokes fun at himself, the overall script leans towards bitterness and frustration.

The character of Jack, played Burr, embodies this bitterness and resentment, never shying away from his dislike of modern sensitivities. However, underneath his gruff exterior, his coarseness is borne out of a genuine frustration with those who prioritize social acceptance over genuine virtue. While his growth throughout the film is limited, he does come to realize that expressing his frustrations quietly is a less troublesome option.

Old Dads explores the fears and anxieties that come with accepting adulthood and leaving behind the carefree days of youth. The film taps into the universal theme of midlife crisis and the struggle to find one’s place in a rapidly changing world. Although there are comedic moments, the film’s reliance on impotent anger and cultural criticisms falls flat, often failing to provide the necessary humor to sustain the narrative.

In conclusion, Old Dads attempts to capture the essence of midlife crisis and the nostalgia for a simpler time, but ultimately falls short due to its reliance on stale grievances and a lack of comedic punch. While the performances the ensemble cast are commendable, the film’s story and script fail to deliver a truly engaging and humorous experience.

