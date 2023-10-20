Old Dads: A Vulgar Comedy Testing the Limits of Immaturity

Summary:

“Old Dads,” a comedy film directed Bill Burr, pushes the boundaries of immaturity and vulgarity. The plot revolves around three middle-aged men, Jack Kelly, Connor Brody, and Mike Richards, who refuse to let go of their adolescent behavior. Despite its excessive use of profanity, the film is expected to be a crowd-pleaser, as Burr has a knack for connecting with popular audiences.

Review:

The trio of mischievous friends constantly use offensive language and treat women with disrespect. Surprisingly, they have supportive wives who tolerate their behavior. Burr successfully captures the essence of these immature men and their desire to prolong their adolescent lifestyles while also maintaining sexual relationships.

The catalyst for the plot is the firing of the three men a young, self-assured mogul named Aspen Bell. This triggers a series of passionate discussions about body shaming, offensive language, and social ostracism. The characters’ incessant yelling and screaming may leave some viewers bewildered the excessive use of profanity.

While Burr addresses the serious theme of middle-aged men grappling with their dwindling sense of maturity, the film’s overuse of coarse humor makes it difficult to take seriously. It appears as though Burr intends to provide a commentary on evolving social norms, but the film’s raucous nature undermines this attempt.

However, in the later scenes, a genuine sense of seriousness and truth emerges, hinting at Burr’s potential for transitioning into more profound storytelling. The film features Burr’s signature outrageousness, but it also showcases moments of unexpected depth.

Overall, “Old Dads” is a divisive comedy that will appeal to some viewers while alienating others with its excessive vulgarity. It offers a glimpse into the struggles of middle-aged men who refuse to grow up, but its delivery may leave audiences questioning the film’s intended message.

Sources:

