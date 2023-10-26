Are “Old Dads” the New Trend? Insights from Streaming Data

According to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Oct. 16 to 22, the Netflix comedy series, “Old Dads,” has surged in popularity, earning the top spot on the streaming chart. Surprisingly, it is the older millennial generation, typically aged between 35-44, who are driving this viewership trend, over-indexing 3% compared to other demographics.

As the millennial generation progresses further into their parenting stage, some individuals are embracing the notion of becoming “geriatric millennials.” With some millennials already in their 40s, it seems they are embracing their older status. This cultural shift is reflected in the popularity of “Old Dads,” as it humorously highlights the experiences and challenges faced aging fathers.

The Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report offers valuable insights into viewership trends across both streaming platforms and linear television. Collected from a panel of over 3 million households, drawn from more than 25 million connected TVs and balanced to represent the U.S., this data provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week.

FAQ:

Q: What is a geriatric millennial?

A: A geriatric millennial is a term used to describe individuals of the millennial generation who are in their 40s or approaching middle age.

Q: What is Samba TV?

A: Samba TV is a company that collects viewership data from connected TVs in households, offering insights into streaming and linear television trends.

Q: What is the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report?

A: The Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report is a publication that provides an overview of the most-watched movies and TV series based on viewership data gathered from Samba TV’s panel of households.