Olathe Teacher Fired Over TikTok Videos

An Olathe, Kansas teacher named Stephen Taylor claims that he was fired from his job because of the TikTok videos he posted. Taylor, who is also a stand-up comedian, says that his jokes about students did not sit well with the school district.

Taylor has been a stand-up comedian for eight years and a teacher for six, working at Olathe’s Mill Creek Campus alternative school. In his TikTok videos, he often joked about his low salary as a teacher, saying that he had to make money through comedy.

However, the district called Taylor into HR after a series of videos surfaced at the beginning of the school year. One video in particular caught their attention, in which Taylor claimed to pass gas near his students. When questioned about this, Taylor explained that he often jokes with his students when they annoy him, giving them false information like Abraham Lincoln inventing the car.

He was asked to take the videos down and shown the district’s social media policy. Although the district did not comment on the matter, the policy states that staff should maintain the same level of professionalism on social media as in any other form of communication.

Taylor believes that the district’s social media policy is outdated and not adapted to platforms like TikTok. He refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and resign, leading the district to move for termination.

In a plea to the Olathe School Board, Taylor expressed his frustration at being fired for his TikTok videos. He highlighted his positive evaluations and relationships with students and insisted that his termination was unfair.

Despite the controversy, Taylor still continues his stand-up comedy career, now embarking on “The Teacher Shortage Tour” with 30 gigs lined up.

It’s unfortunate that Taylor’s unique sense of humor and comedic style did not align with the school district’s expectations. While it’s essential for teachers to maintain professionalism, it’s also important to recognize that social media platforms provide an outlet for personal expression outside of the classroom.

