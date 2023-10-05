Olaplex Raises Awareness of ‘Dupe Culture’ with Oladupe Campaign

Olaplex, a hair care brand, has taken a playful approach to tackle the issue of ‘dupe culture’ through its recent social media campaign. The company utilized social listening tools to understand how frequently its products were being replicated other brands, leading to the launch of Oladupe. This fictitious product aimed to demonstrate to consumers that Olaplex’s patented formula can only be recreated the brand itself.

To spread the message, Olaplex collaborated with over 100 influencers for an unboxing campaign, which encompassed both earned and paid promotions. Consumers were directed to a dedicated website where they could learn more about Oladupe. The first 160 individuals who registered on the site were rewarded with a complimentary bottle of Olaplex No.3 and an explanation of the campaign’s intention.

JuE Wong, the Chief Executive Officer of Olaplex, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to being ‘undupable’. The core of Olaplex’s uniqueness lies in its cutting-edge technology, which surpasses industry standards. Wong believes that the campaign effectively taps into the current cultural landscape and successfully educates consumers about the unparalleled repair and strengthening benefits of Olaplex’s bond-building technology.

The Oladupe campaign serves as a lighthearted yet impactful way for Olaplex to address the issue of ‘dupe culture’ and assert its position as the original and unbeatable brand. By engaging consumers through social media and influencers, the campaign not only creates awareness but also showcases the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence.

Definitions:

– ‘Dupe culture’: Refers to the trend of other brands attempting to replicate or imitate the products of a successful brand.

Sources: None.