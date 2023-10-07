The Allstate Red River Rivalry: Oklahoma vs. Texas

This weekend, college football fans are eagerly anticipating the highly anticipated matchup between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. The game, known as the Allstate Red River Rivalry, will take place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. With both teams undefeated so far this season, it is expected to be an exciting and high-scoring contest.

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas dates back to 1900, and the Longhorns currently hold the series lead with a record of 63-50-5. Last season, Texas delivered a dominant performance, shutting out Oklahoma with a 49-0 victory. This year’s game holds even greater significance, as it will be the final matchup between the two teams as members of the Big 12 conference. Both Oklahoma and Texas will be moving to the SEC starting in 2024.

Fans can catch the action of the Oklahoma vs. Texas game live on ABC at noon ET on Saturday, October 7. The game will be called commentators Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit, with sideline reporting from Holly Rowe. Alternatively, ESPN2 will feature an alternate broadcast hosted Pat McAfee and his group of friends, providing unique commentary from the sidelines.

For those looking to stream the game, there are several options available. ABC.com and the ABC app, as well as ESPN.com and the ESPN app, will provide access to live streaming with a TV provider login. YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV are also offering subscriptions that include ABC, along with a variety of other channels. FuboTV and Sling TV are additional streaming services that feature ABC in their subscription plans.

For international viewers, a VPN can be used topass regional broadcast restrictions and stream the game. NordVPN is recommended, offering a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Don’t miss this thrilling showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, as both teams look to maintain their undefeated records and secure bragging rights in the Allstate Red River Rivalry.

