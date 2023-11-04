A Look Ahead: The Future of the Bedlam Series

The Bedlam series, one of the most thrilling rivalries in college football, is coming to an end. After this weekend’s matchup between the two Big 12 rivals, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the future of the series is uncertain. This final installment of Bedlam is shaping up to be a showdown with conference title game implications and bragging rights on the line. Both teams enter the game with 4-1 records in the league, but their momentum couldn’t be more different.

Oklahoma State dominated Cincinnati last week, while Oklahoma stumbled on the road against Kansas. However, in Bedlam, previous records and momentum don’t matter. This historic rivalry always delivers drama, and this weekend will be no exception. It’s the classic-producing magic and mayhem that makes Bedlam special.

But what does the future hold for Bedlam? With Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC, the series is in question. Sooners fans think there’s no real incentive to continue playing Bedlam, while Cowboys fans believe Bedlam was effectively canceled when Oklahoma decided to leave. The present focus, though, is on the fact that this could be the last Bedlam football game in a long time.

Dating back to 1904, this game marks the 118th meeting of the series. If it does turn out to be the last, it has been an incredible run filled with memorable moments. However, let’s not bury Bedlam just yet. The way this season has unfolded, this may just be a preview of an even bigger showdown in the Big 12 Championship Game later this season. Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are currently ranked and in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In this weekend’s game, the run game will be a key matchup. Oklahoma’s stout defensive line will face off against OSU’s formidable rushing attack led running back Ollie Gordon. The Cowboys boast one of the most fearsome rushing attacks in the country, while Oklahoma’s defense has been strong against the run. The battle in the trenches will be one to watch.

In terms of predictions, Oklahoma is historically dominant in this series and is favored to win. However, Oklahoma State’s recent surge and home-field advantage make them a worthy underdog pick. It’s expected to be a close game, as Bedlam typically is. Whether this is the last or just a preview of bigger things to come, Bedlam will deliver its usual excitement and keep us on the edge of our seats.