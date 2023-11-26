Experience the Magic of the Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show this Holiday Season

It’s that time of year again, and the Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show is ready to spread joy and cheer. This highly anticipated annual event is back, featuring a dazzling lineup of special guests, talented local celebrities, and the renowned professional Opry House Band. Prepare to be captivated an unforgettable evening of live music that the whole family will enjoy.

Taking place on December 2nd, the Christmas show offers both a matinee and an evening performance. The matinee begins at 3:30 P.M., while the evening show kicks off at 7 P.M. You can catch all the excitement at the prestigious Academy of Contemporary Music at UCO.

The array of performers for this year’s show is simply sensational. Among the spotlighted talent are the enchanting Clancy Davis, the soulful Angela Brooks, the mesmerizing Tammy Brasier, and the delightful Haylie Bagwell. Of course, the stellar Oklahoma Opry Band and Horn Section will also be taking the stage, delivering their captivating melodies and harmonies.

Seating arrangements are on a general admission basis, allowing you to choose your spot and get comfortable while we whisk you away into a world of musical enchantment. To ensure that large groups can sit together, we recommend arriving early. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime, giving you plenty of time to settle in and soak up the festive atmosphere.

For all the essential details on parking, ticketing, and more, simply visit our website [domain]. Get ready to experience the magic of the Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show, an extraordinary celebration that will leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of holiday spirit.

FAQ

Q: Where will the Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show be held?

A: The Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show will take place at the Academy of Contemporary Music at UCO.

Q: When are the showtimes for the Christmas show?

A: The matinee show starts at 3:30 P.M., and the evening show begins at 7 P.M.

Q: Who are some of the performers?

A: The lineup includes Clancy Davis, Angela Brooks, Tammy Brasier, Haylie Bagwell, The Oklahoma Opry Band and Horn Section, and more.

Q: Is seating assigned or general admission?

A: Seating is on a general admission basis.

Q: Are there any recommendations for large groups?

A: It is highly recommended that large groups arrive early to secure seating together.

Q: When do the doors open?

A: The doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.